Cooler temperatures boost business at Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns

As temperatures finally begin to match the season across Mid-Michigan, Uncle John's Cider Mill in St. Johns is seeing a significant increase in visitors.

Fall weather brings an increase in weekend visitors to the popular cider mill.

Local families consider visiting the mill a cherished autumn tradition.

The autumn season is crucial for the cider mill's financial success.

WATCH: Fall weather brings business boom to St. Johns cider mill

St. Johns cider mill sees business boom as fall temperatures finally arrive

I caught up with the mill's president, Michael Beck, on Thursday, who shared that cooler temperatures are working in favor of this fall staple in Clinton County.

When asked about the difference in visitor numbers compared to summer months, Beck was clear about the impact.

"Easily a twentyfold increase, at least on weekends," Beck said.

Mariah Moulden from Vermontville visited Uncle John's Thursday, continuing what she describes as a fall tradition for her family once temperatures drop.

"I'd rather it be a little chillier and come do fall things than it be 90 degrees and try and pick pumpkins," Moulden said.

For Moulden and her family, the mill offers numerous seasonal activities to enjoy.

"Walking the pumpkin patch is a great activity I think. Getting your steps in, picking out the perfect pumpkins. Watching the apple cider get made is a fan favorite," Moulden said.

Beck explained that for a seasonal business like his, fall weather has a huge financial impact, comparable to how Black Friday affects retail stores.

"This is where a cider mill has to go from red to black. Hopefully the customers keep coming because this is the time to make hay as they say," Beck said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.