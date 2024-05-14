CONNECTING CREATIVITY: DeWitt art teacher publishes book to share lessons outside of the classroom

DeWitt art teacher Bob Jaruzel has been teaching for over 20 years.

After teaching for many years, Jaruzel wanted to share his lessons to those that don't get to experience them, so he published a book on April 25th.

Video show Jaruzel speaking about the book and his passion for art.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in DeWitt, where students are learning all kinds of creativity in the art classroom. But thanks to one teacher here in DeWitt, he published a book to take those lessons outside of the classroom.

DeWitt Elementary School teacher Bob Jeruzel has been teaching art for over 20 years...

But it wasn't a career that Jeruzel expected to be in.

"I was drawing comic books and comic book characters as a young kid," said Jeruzel.

Russell Shellberg Bob Jeruzel teaching one of many art classes at Schavey Road Elementary



And now, he's sharing that passion with the next generation of kids.

"Kids love to draw, they are just naturally gifted artists, and sometimes they just need an idea or a spark," said Jeruzel.

That idea came in the form of a book... one that Jeruzel published just weeks ago. He hopes it can be a tool kids in and out of the classroom can use to be creative. And Jeruzel says it's already paying off.

Russell Shellberg Pages from Bob Jeruzel's book "How to Draw Using Simple Shapes"



"Students will bring in a sketchbook full of drawings they've made at home... and again, it's exactly what I had hoped that they would do. Find that joy creating on their own," said Jeruzel.

Jeruzel says sales are going well but the best part of it all is seeing his art expand beyond the walls of the classroom.

"It's been fun to see the process unfold and get to share the work with the community and the world. It's pretty awesome," said Jeruzel.

Russell Shellberg Bob Jaruzel speaking about the impacts his book has made after weeks of publishing



You can find Jeruzel's book here.

