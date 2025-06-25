Computer expert warns neighbors to change passwords after massive data breach

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — A massive data breach has exposed 16 billion login credentials, potentially compromising accounts across major platforms like Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Google.

A computer expert in my neighborhood recommends changing passwords immediately for all online accounts.

Two-factor authentication provides an additional layer of security against unauthorized access.

According to a report published by Cybernews last week, 16 billion login credentials were leaked in a massive data breach. After seeing local computer repair business owner Jason Denovich post about this security threat, I visited New Look Computer and Data in St. Johns to learn how neighbors can protect themselves.

"With 16 billion passwords being stolen by the infostealer malware, pretty much every single Microsoft, Apple, Facebook Google account has been compromised. So it's not an if, everybody absolutely needs to change their password," Denovich said.

But Denovich emphasized that changing passwords is just the first step in securing your online presence.

"You really wanna make sure that you have two-factor authentication turned on. Two-factor authentication is when you log on to your computer, it sends you a text message or uses an app. If somebody from a foreign country or foreign computer tries to log on, you're gonna get notified about it on your cell phone so you can make sure it's actually you logging on," Denovich said.

As our world becomes increasingly digital, Denovich stressed the importance of online safety for everyone in the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

