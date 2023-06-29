College students create outdoor improvement company to help community and pay tuition

DEWITT, Mich. — Yard work isn't for everyone, but for college students Blake Beachnau and Ryan McKinney, it's their passion.

The two started out as friends at Dewitt High School, but quickly became business partners with their love for renovation.

"We do weeding mulching, trimming of trees, hedging, all different types of things like that," said McKinney.

They also had another challenge they both faced, fees for college, which Beachnau says the community around them has helped with.

"Its really important, the community aspect. Helping us with college, just making some money here on the side to help us pay off our debt," said Beachnau.

Starting off small, the duo did odd jobs here and there and then formed R and B (Ryan and Blake) Outdoor Improvements once they knew exactly what they wanted to do. Just after a short period of time, they are professionals.

"For this customer specifically, they want it taken down to dirt, have weeds pulled out, so they can get in here with their mowers and mulching," said Beachnau.

In hours, they can make a project go from weeds and dirt to a brand new landscape. McKinney says that they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the support they have from the people around them.

"We really appreciate when members of the community support us and support small business, support two young kids that are really hard working, getting out there and doing it," said McKinney. "It's really helpful to us and our careers and academic education."

And if you are looking for some outdoor renovations to be done, Beachnau says it'll be a piece of cake.

"Any job anywhere, we can get it done for you and take your yard to the next level," said Beachnau.

The guys can be found on Instagram at @randboutdoorimprovements, on Facebook @r.and.b.outdoor.improvements.

