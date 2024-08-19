CLOSING TIME: DeWitt neighbors react to Rite Aid's last days open in the neighborhood

Rite Aid in DeWitt has been around for more than 40 years. A place that some neighbors called a second home.

Now, Rite Aid stores are closing in Michigan in an effort by the company to reduce debt.

Video shows customers thoughts on the store closing and what they'll miss most.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a store that's been a part of the DeWitt community for more than 40 years. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt, talking with neighbors about the memories they'll take with them as the store enters its final days.

"It just seems like all of the good places are closing down," said Brown.

For neighbors like Ginny Brown, this simple Rite Aid convenience store was like another home.

"It's just been a staple here since we've been here since 1983," said Brown.

But soon, that will change. Rite Aid stores are closing in Michigan in an effort by the company to reduce debt.

It's tough news for this community that has relied on the store for last-minute shopping, treats and goodies, and even life lessons for neighborhood kids.

"I mean, when I think about it, it was their first kind of independence—like out of middle school. They'd bring their allowance dollars here, get some chips, some treats, and go share them with friends. So it was kind of a graduation into taking care of ourselves. And the kids loved it, so it will be very sad," said resident Autumn Norris.

DeWitt Rite Aid's last day will be August 27th, giving neighbors enough time to get last-minute items on sale and say final goodbyes to the store.

