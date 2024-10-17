Clinton Transit Participates in Michigan Mobility Wallet Challenge

ST. JOHNS, MI — Clinton Transit is leading the future of mobility in mid-Michigan as the first transportation agency in the region to offer cashless, contactless and queue-less boarding as part of a collaboration to

increase interoperability and expand access to transit services. The Blue Buses are piloting the Michigan Mobility Wallet, a mobile application that connects users to transportation options, which may include fixedroute and demand-response bus systems, rail, taxis, scooters, bikeshare, rideshare and more using a single, seamless interface.

The Michigan Mobility Wallet Challenge was launched by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), with support from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Michigan Poverty Task Force. The free app allows users to plan, book and pay for trips on one seamless, easy-to-use interface.

“Cities throughout Michigan are already using this technology, and as more come online passengers will be able to schedule travel throughout the state using any combination of mobility options,” explains Clinton Transit Executive Director MaLissa Schutt.

The Michigan Mobility Wallet is free and available for download in the App Store and Google Play, enabling users to plan, reserve, and pay for their Blue Bus rides from streamlined interface. It is rich with features that support accessibility, safety, accuracy and an intuitive user experience—with a trip planner, saved trips and places, schedules, alerts/events and in-app customer support among them. Further, the app supports Clinton Transit’s ADA-compliant ticket validation scanners, which are capable of handsfree mobile ticketing.

“This account-based feature automatically validates Michigan Mobility Wallet tickets ‘over the air,’ so

passengers won’t need to take out their phone from their pocket or bag,” explains Schutt. “They can just board and an audible beep from the validator informs them when they’re checked in.” The hands-free feature allows the app to be fully ADA compliant. For users without a smart phone, there are card and keychain options.

Established in 2001, Clinton Transit has been providing curb-to-curb service to meet the needs of all Clinton County residents. Fondly known as the Blue Bus, the on-demand transit system responds to ride requests and provides safe, reliable transportation to all county residents. This creates a more connected, accessible and vibrant Clinton County. For more information on the Blue Bus, visit mybluebus.com.

