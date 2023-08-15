Clinton Transit helps blind business owner make the trek to work

DEWITT, Mich. — The blue line runs from Dewitt to St. Johns and back. For most people, it's just a daily routine, but for one woman, it is giving her a lot more independence in her life.

DeWitt resident Leeann Buckingham rides the Clinton County blue bus every day. The reason? She is severely blind. However, she doesn't let that slow her down.

"I started my business over 27-28 years ago," said Buckingham.

She found her passion in custom framing and founded Framer's Edge, a company based in Okemos.

However, just two years into opening her store, Buckingham started to lose her vision making the commute to work difficult. She went looking for other ways to get around, but many options turned into dead ends.

"A taxi was really expensive. I couldn't afford it every day," said Buckingham.

That led Leeann to Clinton Transit, and she has been riding the bus ever since joined by her service dog Dallas.

"She's my best friend," said Buckingham.

If it wasn't for the Clinton Transit team, Buckingham says she wouldn't be able to run her business. Clinton Transit says stories like hers keeps them going.

"For many of us, that's what gets us up every day, and without public transportation, there are individuals in our community that can't connect and can't connect to those individuals, important people and places in their lives," said Executive Director Melissa Schutt.

"The Clinton Transit is a lifesaver. It really is. I've enjoyed every minute of it," said Buckingham.

