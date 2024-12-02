Clinton Transit and Clinton County Resa partner on community literacy

Clinton County RESA and Clinton Area Transit are teaming up to provide free books for children riding local buses.

The initiative encourages parents and caregivers to engage with children through talking, reading, and singing to boost brain and vocabulary development.

Watch how this program changes families' lives in Clinton County in the video above. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As families here in my neighborhood board a bus to get where they need to go, they now can get something else, too. I’m your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you who’s making it possible for children to get a free book when they ride the bus.

On Monday, officials from Clinton County RESA, Clinton Area Transit, and MI LEAP gathered to celebrate a new partnership.

"Over 4,000 books have been purchased and placed on 28 Clinton Transit buses."

The partnership between Clinton Area Transit and CCRESA recognizes the Clinton Great Start Collaborative, which utilizes Talking is Teaching. This program encourages parents and caregivers to engage in activities like talking, reading, and singing.

"It’s really about being cognizant that when we’re talking to children, we’re teaching them. So we take advantage of everyday routines and simple interactions, focusing on talking to children. And when you’re reading to children, that’s exactly what you’re doing," said Scott Koenigsknecht, Superintendent of Clinton County RESA.

New mother Jean Bardel told me this approach has been crucial to her parenting style.

"Anyone and everyone, you just want to get those words out there, because for me as a new mom, thinking about all the research, there’s something so simple about this that I wasn’t aware of," said Bardel.

Talking is Teaching helps boost early brain and vocabulary development in children—something Ty Piontek, Clinton Area Transit’s Director of Operations, says is why they’re proud to be a part of this program.

"Riding the bus, families with children who don’t have books, now have the opportunity to get them. They’re free for the taking on the Blue Bus," said Piontek.

Making neighbors like Bardel happy to know there’s more help available.

"Just that these resources are getting out there, and people will be more educated about this... it’s such an exciting thing for our community," said Bardel.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook