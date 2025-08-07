Clinton County to host goose hunting program at Lakes County Park starting next month

In about a month, neighbors will have the chance to hunt geese at Clinton Lakes County Park as part of a population control effort.

The hunting program aims to manage the goose population that creates cleanliness issues in county parks.

Clinton County Parks will offer ten different hunting dates this fall at Clinton Lakes County Park.

Hunters interested in participating must apply for the raffle by August 24, with the drawing taking place on August 27.

WATCH: Clinton County's goose hunting program helps manage park cleanliness while offering hunting opportunities

Clinton County's goose hunting program helps manage park cleanliness

Clinton County parks and green space coordinator Kyle Thornton says the waterfowl hunt serves a specific purpose beyond recreation.

"Geese can have a problem in the parks. They make a mess. And so we harvest them, we offer hunts to help with the population numbers," Thornton said.

The year-round goose population in Clinton County parks is estimated by experts at several hundred, swelling to over a thousand during fall migration.

For local hunters like Rick Dibble, the program offers a rare and welcome opportunity.

"It is my absolute favorite hunting," Dibble said. "Look forward to hunting here every year. So it's probably one of my favorite spots for waterfowl hunting actually."

Dibble also appreciates the culinary benefits of the hunt.

"Makes a wonderful jerky, better than any jerky I've ever had," Dibble said.

During hunting days, Clinton Lakes County Park will be closed to the public, but Motz Park across the street will remain open for neighbors.

"We're not just trying to kill the geese, not just trying to destroy the population. We're actually trying to help to make sure that the parks stay cleaner as well," Thornton said.

Interested hunters can apply to participate in the program here. The deadline to enter the raffle is August 24, with the drawing taking place on August 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.