WATCH: Essex Township shooting leaves woman in critical condition

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF: Woman in critical condition after being shot by husband in Essex Township

Deputies responded to a home on West Mead Road, where they found a woman had been shot multiple times.

The victim managed to escape to a neighbor's home to get help after the shooting, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect, who fled the scene before deputies arrived, was later located and taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail awaiting formal arraignment.

Deputies say multiple rounds were fired inside the home during the incident. Several firearms were recovered from the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

