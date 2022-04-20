Clinton County selects interim sheriff

Sean Dush, a detective lieutenant with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, will become interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Larry Jerue.

Dush was born and raised in the area and said he’s ready to assume the role of sheriff on May 1.

“This has been a dream of mine. And if you talk to my wife, she'll tell you that she tried talking me out of this for 20 years. But when the sheriff announced that he was going to be retiring, my wife was 100 percent on board,” Dush said.

He said the first thing he wants to do is, “sit down with our command officers. And I'm going to ask them what changes do you think we need what ideas do they have, and then we'll go from there

As interim sheriff, his goals are to keep the community safe, keep crime at bay and solve any issues that arise as quickly as possible.

