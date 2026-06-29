Clinton County residents raise concerns over proposed solar farm near historic trail

Residents are voicing concerns over a proposed solar farm that maps show could surround a portion of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail.

Residents in Clinton County are raising concerns about a proposed solar farm that maps show could surround portions of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail.

Neighbors say the project clashes with the area’s agricultural identity and could change the trail experience.

Developer RWE has applied to the Michigan Public Service Commission and aims to start construction next summer.

WATCH: Clinton County residents concerned about proposed solar farm near historic trail

Clinton County residents concerned about proposed solar farm near historic trail

Last month, developer RWE submitted an application with the Michigan Public Service Commission for approval. The goal is to start construction on the roughly 1,600-acre site next summer.

Theresa Owen, a Clinton County resident, says the project conflicts with the area’s agricultural identity.

“We’re trying to get businesses in here to deal with ag-tech, not have 1,500 acres of industrial glass and metal,” Owen said.

Jim Lawless, a Bingham Township resident, says he understands the value of solar development but questions the location.

“I can appreciate the solar developments, but there’s a place for them. And this is not the place, this is a developing community,” Lawless said.

One of residents’ biggest concerns is the potential impact to the historic trail. The project’s site map shows it would surround portions of the corridor.

“Those residents would be walking through an industrial park and no longer a nature trail,” Lawless said.

During a January public meeting, officials said the project is designed to minimize impact, including affecting about 9.6 acres of forest. RWE did not respond in time to a request for comment.

Residents say they want more details up front about what the trail area would look like if the project is approved.

“It needs to be protected for the people, as they are the true owners of it,” Lawless said.

According to RWE, the solar farm’s life is 35 to 40 years, and would be taken down following that lifespan, restoring all impacted land to its previous condition.

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