Clinton County RESA will get new superintendent this summer

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — The Board of Education for the Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency has voted unanimously for their next superintendent expected to start this summer.

His name is Scott Koenigsknecht, and he has worked in education for 29 years. Currently, he works at the Michigan's Department of Education as deputy superintendent for P-20 System and Student Transitions.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Association of School Boards wrote in a press release, "Scott is looking forward to sharing his enthusiasm and passion for P-20 education with the CCRESA students, staff and community."

Koenigsknecht should start his position come July 1.

