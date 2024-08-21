Clinton County RESA shows students there is more than just a 'college path'

For many years, Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency (CCRESA) has helped to shape many students futures.

Offering courses that many schools don't offer, the organization takes strides in helping students identify different paths of education. Specifically, skilled trades.

Video shows Career Education Coordinator Jennifer Strickland talking about ways that CCRESA benefits high school students.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The start of the school year is underway... I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at Clinton County RESA in St. Johns, where students are getting an education to prepare them not for college, but for a career in the skilled trades.

"They can go straight into an auto shop and say, 'I have the state of Michigan certification in brakes,'" said Strickland.

Career Education Coordinator Jennifer Strickland knows there are many paths for a student to take... and skills they can learn on the road to get there.

"Maybe they haven't been successful in a traditional course at their high school, and now they see that success and realize they can go on to become what they've always wanted to be," said Strickland.

And it comes at a crucial time. With a shortage of trades jobs currently in Michigan, the state estimates that professional trades will account for more than 520,000 jobs in the Michigan economy. Approximately 45,000 new job openings are expected annually in the state during that time.

"They teach me every time I walk in the door, and that's something I love," said Strickland.

Strickland says the programs are available for 11th and 12th graders, but conversations about the programs start as early as middle school.

