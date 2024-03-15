Clinton County RESA Empowers High School Seniors with 'Pave Your Own Path' Workshop

In it's 10th year, Clinton County RESA's "Pave Your Own Path Workshop" was held once again.

The workshop helps high school seniors develop skills before graduation to excel in the workplace.

Video shows the students meeting with business professionals to gain experience with resumes, interviews, and more.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter here in St. Johns where one special day is providing students here at Clinton County RESA a world of opportunity.

This year hosted over more than 300 students... all looking for opportunities in the coming months.

"I feel like just being here has given me such an incredible step over every other person," said student Chris Karasek.

Thursday, Clinton County RESA Service Agency held their 10th annual "Pave Your Own Path Workshop" which puts its focus on helping high school seniors prepare for post-graduation plans.

"The goal was, what do we need to tell them as they are ready to exit high school. And there is a lot of great stuff happening in the local schools, so we looked at that and we wanted to build on that, not repeat it, but just to take the kids to the next level," said RESA Career Education Consultant, Kelly Williams.

Students received help on their resumes, learned skills in different classroom workshops like workplace communication, and spoke with business professionals about careers they wanted to pursue, for both the skilled trades and collegiate careers.

"They get to see who we are, we get to see the students, because the students don't know what's out there if they don't come see it," said Kyle Thornton, Clinton County Parks and Green Space Coordinator.

Thornton says last year he hired 5 students to work for the parks... for something that they never thought they'd do.

"I've had interns who have come to work for me and then they decided to go work. Which I have a young lady in Delhi Township who has a full-time position down there now," said Thornton.

The program is looking to host more than 400 students next year, hoping that every student is given the perfect opportunity for their future.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook