Clinton County organizations teamed up to host an inclusive prom night

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Friday night at AgroLiquid in St. Johns was a night to shine and do the chicken dance.

Nonprofit No More Sidelines of Central Michigan partnered with DeWitt's Northpointe Church to host a Tim Tebow Night to Shine Prom.

"No More Sidelines is a nonprofit organization created in 2010 to give people with disabilities in the community an opportunity to have inclusive events like this," Nonprofit Vice President and Public Awareness Supervisor for Clinton County RESA Jenny Koenigsknecht said. "We don't turn anyone away."

"We have a lot of special education and schools, and accessibility is much more of a topic being talked about now," Northpointe Church's Head of Community Impact Events and Ministry Assistant Silvia Jarvis said. "This is where they are celebrated, and it's all about them, and we get to show them that we love them and God loves them."

The dance floor was packed with about 150 attendees of all ages and abilities from around Clinton County, and there were even Disney princesses!

From the Funky Chicken to the Cupid Shuffle to the YMCA and Cotton-Eyed Joe, these prom-goers danced the night away.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook