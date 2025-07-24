Extreme heat and humidity are ramping up in Mid-Michigan this week, but Clinton County neighbors are finding ways to keep cool.

Families are finding ways to keep cool as extreme temperatures hit our neighborhoods.

Health experts warn about dehydration risks during extreme heat events.

Experts suggest staying hydrated with water and Gatorade, limiting time outside and opting for loose-fitting light colored clothing.

WATCH: Clinton County neighbors find ways to beat the heat

Clinton County neighbors find ways to beat the heat

Many residents were out enjoying the water features Wednesday at the St. Johns Community Spray Park as temperatures climbed. Like neighbor Megan Volkmann and her two kids.

"We came out to the waterpark today. They ended up loving to get the water and splash around," Volkmann said.

While many families are finding fun ways to cool off, health experts caution about the dangers that extreme heat can bring.

"The big one, I think, is dehydration. Most people go outside, start sweating, and don't drink enough water. They end up getting dizzy from it, and they get lightheaded. They fall down, they hit their head," said Eugene Howe, Clinton Area Ambulance Services Director.

Howe shared his top tips for staying safe during the heat wave.

"Stay inside where it's cool. Drink a lot of water, Gatorade. Replacing electrolytes is something a lot of people don't focus on. They drink a lot of the water, but it's the salts you really need to replace," Howe said.

Some parents like Volkmann are getting creative with cooling options for their children.

"We like to stay cool with different popsicles. Frozen fruit right now is a big one. So we've been freezing blueberries, strawberries and raspberries," Volkmann said.

Whether it's cooling off with a splash at the spray park or enjoying cold treats, Clinton County residents are finding numerous ways to beat the heat this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.