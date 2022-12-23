Clinton County neighborhoods brace for what could be historic snowstorm

There's a big snowstorm headed toward Michigan, but thankfully city leaders for St. Johns and DeWitt said that they're ready for it.

"I'm excited to say that our staff is prepared," St. Johns Mayor Roberta Cocco said. "All of the trucks are ready, we have plenty of salt."

Cocco said the police department and emergency services are also ready, just in case.

"I would just suggest that if at all possible, people try to stay inside," Cocco said. "It's a great time to just hang out with your friends and family."

DeWitt City Administrator Dan Coss said they too are prepared for the worst, hoping for the best.

"All four plow trucks are full of salt, full of fuel. Salt spreaders are calibrated, ready to go," Coss said. "With this storm, because it does have some potential with the wind damage, we do have an additional truck ready for brush-chipping, in the event that there's trees or branches down. Chainsaws are gassed up."

Coss also said the city's fuel supplier came out to top off on-site fuel tanks, "just in the event that there's a power loss, we can have enough fuel to get through the next three or four days to keep the streets clear and everybody safe."

Both city leaders agree, they're hopeful the worst will be over by Christmas morning.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook