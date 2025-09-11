Clinton county neighbor raises concerns about corn crops blocking visibility at rural intersections

A Clinton County neighbor recently contacted me with concerns about tall corn crops blocking visibility at the intersection of Grove and Kinley roads, northwest of St. Johns.

The Clinton County Road Commission investigated the intersection and determined the visibility isn't currently a safety threat.

Farmers in the area plant close to roadways to maximize crop yields, creating potential visibility challenges.

Road officials encourage drivers to take extra time at intersections and report any safety concerns.

After receiving the call, I visited the intersection to see the situation firsthand.

It's something Clinton County residents are used to seeing - miles and miles of farmland. But the tall crops at this particular intersection have raised safety concerns about drivers' ability to see traffic.

The concerned neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told me drivers have to pull far into the intersection to see if someone is coming.

"We did go out and investigate it. Somebody did trim back slightly on one side. And if you stop at the stop sign and just take your time and really look, you can see," said Doug Steffen, Clinton County Road Commission managing director.

I asked Steffen about balancing road safety while recognizing farming as a livelihood for many Clinton County neighbors.

"We don't encourage planting really close to the road, but we also really don't have a mechanism to prevent it. You know, we can ask to please not do that. But in some cases, they wanna maximize their crop, maximize their yield," Steffen said.

The road commission determined the visibility at this specific intersection is not currently a threat to public safety, but Steffen still encourages drivers to use caution.

"My advice is just take as much time as you need. If there is a big concern, please call us and we'll definitely look at it," Steffen said.

I researched property records and found different owners for the land on each side of the stop sign. After calling numbers associated with these owners, I was unable to reach one party, while the other declined to comment.

