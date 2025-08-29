Clinton County Jail switching medical providers, expecting to save taxpayers over $100,000

Changes coming to the Clinton County Jail are set to impact jail employees, inmates and taxpayers alike. It's all because of a change in inmate medical service providers.

The Clinton County Board of Commissioners approved a new medical service provider for the county jail.

Around the Clock Healthcare will replace Advanced Correctional Healthcare starting October 1.

The switch is expected to save taxpayers $20,000 this year and over $100,000 next year.

Clinton County Sheriff's Captain Tim McGuckin explained the reasoning behind the change.

"For about the last year we've been looking at different providers. Ways to increase healthcare for the inmates while reducing costs to the county and the taxpayers," McGuckin said.

The request from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office to change providers was approved by the Clinton County Board of Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. McGuckin tells me the jail has been working with current provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, for years.

"Every year these contracts were going higher and higher. We had to look at something because it was just not sustainable to keep paying that much money into these contracts. We were able to find a company that came in with the same quality of care for less," McGuckin said.

The new provider will be Michigan-based Around the Clock Healthcare.

According to meeting documents, the sheriff's office cites inadequate staffing levels from the current provider as one reason for the switch. I sent Advanced Correctional Healthcare a request for comment, but did not hear back.

McGuckin tells me the change in service will take effect on October 1. But he tells me the move already has created a shift in morale for employees at the jail.

"It's already improved morale. They're looking forward to the switch," McGuckin said.

McGuckin tells me this move will save Clinton County taxpayers $20,000 this year. He estimates over $100,000 in taxpayer savings next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

