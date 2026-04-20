Clinton County farmers face uncertainty over federal tariff refunds as agricultural costs remain high

Billions in tariff refunds are now available to businesses nationwide, but farmers in Clinton County say they may not see that money come back despite the higher prices they paid.

Billions in federal tariff refunds are now available to businesses nationwide

The money goes directly to businesses, meaning farmers and consumers who absorbed higher costs may not see relief

Clinton County farmers say they are struggling with high expenses and doubt the funds will trickle down

WATCH: Clinton County farmers face uncertainty over federal tariff refunds

Clinton County farmers face uncertainty over federal tariff refunds

The refunds come after the Supreme Court struck down tariffs President Trump put in place using emergency powers in February. The refunds would go directly to the businesses that paid the tariffs, not necessarily the farmers or consumers who absorbed the higher costs.

Robert Reese is a fourth-generation farmer in DeWitt Township producing corn, soybeans, beef and more. Farming has always been in his roots, but he said right now is one of the most challenging times to be in agriculture.

"Everything we’ve touched is more expensive, and what we’re selling is not worth more," Reese said.

He said those rising costs have forced farmers like him to make tough decisions to stay afloat.

"It means we’re gonna fix what we have and not buy new. We’re gonna do as much as we can without relying on outside help," Reese said.

My conversation with Reese comes as a new federal program is opening the door for some businesses to apply for the tariff refunds. For him, the reality remains the same on the farm. Costs are still high, and after many difficult years, there is no clear path to relief.

"The question is, how far does it trickle down? Is it just our suppliers getting refunds? Does it trickle down into what we are seeing as well?" Reese said.

"We’re entering our fourth crop year below the cost of production. So anything that we could get would be helpful but there is no certainty of how far the trickle down effect is when it comes down to the farm level," Reese said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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