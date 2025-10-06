Clinton County farmer says warm fall weather brings mixed results for harvest

Record-breaking October temperatures have created both opportunities and challenges for local farmers as they work to bring in their fall crops.

Farmers in Clinton County are experiencing both benefits and drawbacks from the unusually warm fall weather.

Clinton County farmer Robert Reese says soybean yields are down about 15% compared to average.

Meteorologists predict temperatures will drop significantly in the coming days, with rain expected within 24 hours.

I visited Reese Farms in Clinton County to find out how these unseasonably warm temperatures are affecting local agriculture.

"Hot and dry means we can be timely and get it done timely. But then there are also negatives too. We've got crops that are too dry and ripening too quick," farmer Robert Reese said.

The warm weather has created a complicated situation for farmers who are trying to bring in their fall harvest. While the dry conditions allow for efficient field work, they're also causing some crops to mature faster than ideal.

Reese told me that soybean harvest was just completed, with yields down about 15% compared to average.

When asked whether the warm weather was more helpful or harmful overall, Reese indicated the jury is still out.

"Not yet. It's early in the season, so at this point it's probably more harmful, but it is nice to have harvest paced quick," Reese said.

FOX 47 Meteorologist Bryan Bachman explained that this October has been exceptionally warm across mid-Michigan.

"Everyday in the Capitol District has seen above-average temperatures. Saturday alone, Lansing set a record high of 89 degrees, breaking the old record of 86 back in 1951," Bachman said.

Reese emphasized that every year brings different conditions, and weather remains unpredictable for farmers.

For those looking forward to more traditional fall weather, relief is on the way, according to forecasters.

"The good news, though, for farmers and anyone who's a fan of fall weather, is that over the next few days we do expect a substantial drop in the temperatures. And also, in the next 24 hours, a bit of rain," Bachman said.

