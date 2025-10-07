Clinton County farmer hopeful as Trump administration considers aid for tariff impacts

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Clinton County is known for being a farming area, and farmers throughout the region may soon receive financial assistance during challenging economic times.



I visited Reese Farms in Clinton County to speak with local farmer Robert Reese about what potential aid could mean for agricultural producers in the area.

"The last three years we have been below the cost of production on our corn, soybeans and wheat," Reese said.

Sources tell CNN that the Trump administration is considering millions in aid for farmers to help combat tariff impacts, which could provide much-needed relief to struggling agricultural operations.

"Anything helps at this point. We like providing a great product for the world and we would like the world to buy it. But if they're not, anything we can do to help offset some of our rising cost would be great," Reese said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

