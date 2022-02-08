Watch
Clinton County extends Blue Bus service hours

Clinton County Public Transportation
Posted at 12:11 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:11:03-05

Clinton Transit is extending its weekday service hours. Residents can now receive weekday rides on the Blue Bus later in the evening.

Prior to this change, weekday services stopped at 7 p.m. but is now extended to 9 p.m.

"By extending weekday service through 9 p.m., residents whose work schedules go beyond the nine-to-five can still rely on us for their transportation needs,” said MaLissa Schutt, Clinton Transit’s executive director.

If you need "curb-to-curb" transportation you can schedule one by calling the dispatch department at (989) 224-8127.

