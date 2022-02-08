Clinton County extends Blue Bus service hours

Clinton Transit is extending its weekday service hours. Residents can now receive weekday rides on the Blue Bus later in the evening.

Prior to this change, weekday services stopped at 7 p.m. but is now extended to 9 p.m.

"By extending weekday service through 9 p.m., residents whose work schedules go beyond the nine-to-five can still rely on us for their transportation needs,” said MaLissa Schutt, Clinton Transit’s executive director.

If you need "curb-to-curb" transportation you can schedule one by calling the dispatch department at (989) 224-8127.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook