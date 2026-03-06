Clinton County ambulance service faces funding crisis as director pushes for insurance reform

Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority Director Lynn Weber is raising concerns about a funding crisis he says has forced his agency to make difficult cuts — and he's calling on Michigan to follow 20 other states in reforming how commercial insurance companies reimburse emergency medical services.

Clinton Area Ambulance has cut leadership staffing and pay amid a growing funding crisis.

Medicare and Medicaid — which cover most calls — only reimburse about half the cost of care.

The agency is asking municipalities to raise per-capita fees from $17 to $22 per neighbor.

WATCH: Clinton ambulance service faces serious funding crisis

Clinton ambulance service faces serious funding crisis

Weber said the agency has already reduced leadership staffing and pay in response to the financial strain.

"We've cut leadership positions. We've cut the pay of our leadership team," Weber said.

At the heart of the problem is how EMS agencies are reimbursed for their services. Angela Madden, executive director of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services, said federal law requires EMS agencies to respond to and treat patients regardless of their ability to pay — but the programs that cover most of those calls don't come close to covering the cost.

"An EMS agency is federally required by law to respond to and treat a patient regardless of that patient's ability to pay," Madden said.

Madden said Medicare and Medicaid make up the majority of Clinton Area Ambulance calls, but those programs typically reimburse only about half the cost of providing care.

"I don't know many other businesses in our state or in our country that could operate by only getting paid 50% of costs," Madden said.

When I asked Madden directly whether EMS agencies simply don't get paid for all the work they do, her answer was unequivocal.

"One hundred percent that is absolutely correct," Madden said.

To offset the gap, EMS agencies typically rely on per-capita fees from the municipalities they serve. But Weber said rising equipment costs and growing expectations for high-quality care have made the current rate unsustainable.

"It's not sustainable the way it is," Weber said.

Weber said 20 states have passed laws requiring commercial insurance companies to better reimburse ambulance transports while also limiting out-of-pocket costs for patients. He is calling on Michigan to enact similar legislation.

In the meantime, Clinton Area Ambulance is asking local municipalities to raise the per-capita rate from $17 to $22 per resident to help close the funding gap.

Weber said further cuts remain possible if the situation does not improve.

"Things that matter most aren't gonna go away, but there's more cuts that we could make if we had to. Really don't want to," Weber said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.