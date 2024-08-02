Clinton County 4-H youth fair returns bringing kids closer to agriculture

The 4-H fair in Clinton County educates youth about agriculture, public speaking and more. Benefiting the younger generation in our communities.



High school students like Joshua Miller and Ruby Hawbaker share their passion for agriculture, emphasizing its importance and impact on everyday life.



Video shows what goes on at the 4-H fair and how students learn about agriculture.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a fair that teaches our youth about the inner workings of agriculture. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, learning how the 4-H program is benefiting the future of farming in our neighborhoods.

"This is actually the future of our ag industry right here," said Corissa Harris, Clinton County 4-H's Coordinator.

Thursday marked the last day of the 4-H fair in Clinton County, a week where kids learned lessons in agriculture and public speaking. For high school junior Joshua Miller, it's a way to keep people informed.

"Everything is tied into agriculture. If you know where your food is coming from and how it's made, it opens up your mind so much more," said Ovid-Elsie Junior, Joshua Miller.

That mentality is shared by high school student Ruby Hawbaker, who got her roots from her family's dairy farm.

"It feels great knowing I can teach people about the things I love and the things I care about and help them make better choices in the future," said Hawbaker.

Hawbaker says her knowledge from 4-H helps her to understand the milk and chicken markets and even why inflation is getting worse. Harris says understanding those issues pushes the students that much harder.

"I'm shocked at the number of kids that are going on to college for agriculture. We see the scholarships that come through. They are choosing ag careers, even when they weren't brought up on a farm or in an ag program," said Harris.

For others like Anna Hagerman, who aren't in agriculture, the fair provides other ways to make some cash.

"With your still projects, you can make money and use it how you want, whether it's to buy more ingredients for your baked goods, buy your necessary items to do your paintings, or whatever else you need. So it gives you the opportunity to make money back," said Hagerman.

The fair is expected to return next year, continuing to teach youth about agriculture and lessons they will keep forever.

