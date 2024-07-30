City of St. Johns renews Volleyball Court as part of sustainability plan

The city received $135,000 from the DNR trust fund to revamp the local volleyball court with new sand, poles, and player benches.



The project also included a new parking lot and accessible walking paths around the court.



Upcoming projects like Fantasy Forest 2.0 and the Streets and Sidewalk Program aim to further enhance safety and accessibility in the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in St. Johns. For months, the city has been making improvements in accessibility and safety. At the same time, they've been enhancing spaces like this where neighbors can bump, set, and spike once again.

Those improvements extended to the local volleyball court, a project that cost $135,000. Funding came from a DNR Trust Fund grant.

"Took out all of the old stuff and brought in new sand, new poles, new player benches," said Parks and Recreation Director, Bill Schafer.

Creating a space where everyone is welcome.

"Volleyball is one of those examples of just trying to take what we had, which was old and tired, and really invest in it like we should with regards to making sure we are offering the very best to our citizens in the community itself," said City Manager Chad Gamble.

On top of the new additions, Schafer says that the grant also helped to provide a new parking lot and more accessible walking paths around the court, making a more accessible community.

"These small stepping stones take us in a direction where we want to go," said Gamble.

That direction, the city says, is providing more safety and accessibility in projects like Fantasy Forest 2.0 and the Streets and Sidewalk Program, which are expected to be completed in the coming years.

