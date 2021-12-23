City of DeWitt will play Santa again this year

DEWITT, Mich. — The City of DeWitt is picking up its tradition of playing Santa again this year.

"Every year at Christmas time, our fire department will go to the children's houses and drop off gifts," DeWitt Mayor Sue Leeming said.

The gifts are dropped off at City Hall by the children's parents ahead of time.

Lauren Shields 2021 Presents at DeWitt City Hall to be delivered to children Christmas Eve

"We have two Santas and two firetrucks," Leeming said.

On Christmas Eve, the firefighters and Santas will make a whopping 72 stops, around 35 a piece, all mapped out by City Hall employee Teresa McCLean.

Lauren Shields 2021 City of DeWitt's (Santa's) route for Christmas Eve

She's been organizing this every year for the past 25 years, apart from last year because of COVID.

"I started it yesterday, and that took me all day yesterday...I'm almost done, so it's going to be probably a day and a half," McClean said.

Leeming said the community loves it and "this is what Christmas is all about."

