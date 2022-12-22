City of DeWitt will once again step up to help Santa deliver presents Christmas Eve

For more than 30 years, Santa Claus has asked the City of DeWitt to help him deliver presents to children on Christmas Eve. With the upcoming blizzard, Santa needed the city's help now more than ever.

Each year, the number of presents Santa drops off to the city increases. This year, Santa's helpers at the city will have 93 stops for 261 children, split between two routes and two fire trucks.

"People will come out from their houses and see the lights on the fire trucks," Fire Chief Joe Spagnuolo said. "It's an excellent community event and people love it."

Spagnuolo has been one of Santa's helpers for the past nine years.

"Just the fact that I see the look on kids faces and—I'm not going to lie, the families treat the crew pretty well, you know?" Spagnuolo said. "We end up starting out with packages and leaving with goodies."

Even with the impending snowstorm, Mayor Sue Leeming said drop-offs will still happen Saturday between 3 to 6 p.m.

