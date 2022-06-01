City of DeWitt moves forward with parks plan at Sports Park, Riverside Park

Earlier this month, DeWitt City Council voted to spend $539,245 on new playground equipment for Sports Park and Riverside Park.

DeWitt City Manager Dan Coss said that an assessment of their eight parks determined that most of their playground equipment was more than 20 years old, with Riverside Park and Sports Park having the oldest equipment.

Coss said, over the last two years, the City Council has been putting money in a reserve account for parks upgrades. There is approximately $250,000 in the reserve account that will be used to cover some of the costs.

The remaining $289,245 will come from the city's general fund.

Coss said though they did see a slight increase in equipment costs from last fall, it was nothing unusual.

The larger issues is the lead-time for getting equipment, which has gone from 10 to 12 weeks, to 18 to 20 weeks.

Construction is set to start toward the end of September and to be completed by October.

