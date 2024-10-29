CELEBRATING SUCCESS: Paralympian Jayci Simon honored by LCC community

Jayci Simon, a badminton Paralympian who won a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics, was celebrated by her community at LCC, inspiring neighbors and fellow athletes alike.

I spoke with LCC athlete Matt Fountain who highlighted the significance of Simon's achievement, emphasizing how it puts their school on the map and inspires future generations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It puts a smile on my face for sure," said Simon.

Lots of cheers here at LLC to celebrate one of our neighbors. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at LCC, showing you how Jayci Simon's badminton silver medal at the Paralympics is inspiring neighbors.

Months ago, we showed you how St. Johns neighbors welcomed badminton Paralympian Jayci Simon home after she won a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics.

On Monday, Simon’s fellow LCC student-athletes, as well as friends, family, and staff, did the same.

As attendees got posters signed by Simon, I got a chance to speak with an athlete who says her win is bigger than just a medal. It’s a stamp of history.

"It's only something you can wish for as an athlete—to put your school on the map," said Baseball Athlete, Matt Fountain.

Fountain told me that being an athlete himself, this accomplishment is one that he understands to its core.

"That's a kid's dream—to play for your country and bring home a medal. And that can inspire a lot of people, you know," said Fountain.

And for Jayci, inspiring others through her journey is exactly what she hopes for.

"If you feel so moved and touched by one person's story, it can really motivate you to just get started, and sometimes that’s the hardest part," said Simon.

Simon answered questions about her experience, training, and life leading up to badminton.

Simon plans to play in the 2028 Games but is currently backing off of extreme training for a little while.

