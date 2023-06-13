Capital Area Humane Society talks National Adopt a Cat month, over 50 feline friends available

LANSING, Mich. — Trumpet is an 11-year-old cat looking for a new home and some new love. She's at the Capital Are Humane Society after her owner passed away just weeks ago, but she's not here alone.

"June is Adopt A Cat month, so we really try and focus on getting our adult cats and kittens adopted during this month," said Capital Area Humane Foundation's Director of Community Relations Penny Myers.

Right now, at the Capital Are Humane Society, there are more than 50 cats available for adoption.

And it's no coincidence that National Adopt a Cat month is in June. This is considered kitten season, and a lot of cats will end up homeless if they aren't cared for.

"So when you adopt from a shelter, not only are you saving the life of that pet, that also allows us to bring in another pet, so you're saving their life as well," said Myers.

And if you are on on the fence about adoption, Myers says that it's worth every second.

"There have been times where I've had some anxiety or a little depression and having a pet, especially my cats at the time, they really helped me through that. They're a really good companion, and you can come home to a cat, kitten or a dog, and they just have a special way of making you fell better," she said.

So if you need a furry friend by your side, think about giving adoption a chance to save a life.

