CALLING THE AUDIBLE: Laingsburg students help save musical

When the Mean Girls Jr. auditions went live at Laingsburg High School, only 5 showed up

Musical Director Allison Chamberlin then recruited other students from the football team to help build the cast

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here in this wing of Laingsburg high school it leads you right to the auditorium, and one musical just weeks ago almost didn’t make it on stage but did, thanks to some special help.

The annual Laingsburg musical holds a special place in many students hearts.

"It's such a nice escape to be here surrounded by so many great people," said Junior, Olive Weston.

But this year was different...

“I had 5 kids come and audition over the course of two days." said Musical Director, Allison Chamberlin.

Which stressed Chamberlin...

"I went in to my principal and I said ‘I don’t know whats going to happen.'”

And the cast...

"It was honestly kind of nerve wracking because in order to produce a musical, you need a good number of people." said Junior, Treyson Wright.

A number that seemed impossible to obtain. Until....

"Our teacher came up to us and was like 'we need people for the play.' So me and my buddies were like 'well.. I guess this could be our time to really do it.'” said Senior, Jackson Audretsch.

And, so five members of the football jumped in all with no experience.

“I was feeling like I was not trying to do it, but once I got on the stage and said my first line, I was like ‘okay i think i can do this.’” said Senior, Vance Klont.

After the trend caught on, other students in the class were willing to jump in, making the musical a hit.

“Between our 2 performances we had close to a thousand people show up,” said Chamberlin.

And while some students are still amazed by the act of kindness to make the show possible...

“I was not expecting that. I did not think that we were going to have that many people to do ensemble. So it was crazy,” said Jaylei Kramer.

Some realize the true impact those individuals made.

“If it didn’t happen, it would’ve been extremely sad for the people who call it home." said Senior, Kaitlyn Kingsbury.

