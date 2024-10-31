BUILDING COMMUNITY: Clinton County Senior Center brings neighbors together

The Clinton County Senior Center offers a welcoming space for local residents to connect, play games, and engage in conversation, fostering a sense of community.

Residents like Sue Brown share how the center helps them maintain social connections, while board member Nicole Michalski emphasizes the importance of community support for ongoing operations.

For more information on the senior center, watch the video above and click the link below.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"When I walk in the door, I feel like I'm going to make a difference today," said Michalski.

It’s a space where our neighbors can play a game of cards or enjoy a simple conversation. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at the Clinton County Senior Center, where this small building is making a big impact on our neighbors' lives.

A room filled with laughter and a chance to talk with old friends...

The Clinton County Senior Center is a second home to many who need some company. I sat down with resident Sue Brown to understand how it helps her...

"I used to work for the school system, so I was always around people and kids. My husband started coming first, and they kept saying, 'Where is Sue? Where is Sue?'" said Brown.

So... one afternoon, she went inside...

"When I got up here, I realized how many people I knew," said Brown.

Brown told me the space is a chance for her to be social again, which is what board member Nicole Michalski says is so special about the center...

"You might not know them from church or out in your neighborhood, but here, it’s a different neighborhood," said Michalski

However, Mihalski told me that despite the wonderful people the center sees day after day, there are a few struggles...

"We are totally self-made," said Michalski.

Because the center is small, Michalski says getting grants is difficult, which is why they are asking neighbors to help raise funding for projects and maintenance on the building.

"We have fundraisers to keep the lights on and continue doing good things for good people," said Michalski.

If you want to participate in fundraisers or want to donate, you can view the center's Facebookhere.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook