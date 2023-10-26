Blood Cemetery and its haunted history

As legend goes, Blood Cemetery in Laingsburg is haunted.

The cemetery was built in the 1800s by Doctor Blood. According to the legend, Blood killed his wife and then himself to avoid punishment.

Stories say people have seen Mrs. Blood walking in the cemetery. But that's not the only creepy story the cemetery has to offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Laingsburg, there's a story about Doctor Blood who built a cemetery in the 1800s next to his mansion. As legend has it, Blood killed his wife, and to avoid punishment, then killed himself in the cemetery. But the stories don't end there.

Blood Cemetery is known for it's cryptic name.

“Back in the early 1800s, there was a Doctor Blood that was a doctor," said Paranormal Investigator Brad Mikulka. "I mean, can you imagine having the name Doctor Blood and being a doctor? His family is buried back here in the corner. His whole family is there, and that's why they call this Blood Cemetery, after him.”

It's also known for it's dark history.

“Supposedly Doctor Blood killed his wife in his barn," Brad said. "The urban legend goes, that on certain occasions when the atmosphere is just right, her apparition comes into this graveyard and goes over to their tombstones over there.”

Husband and wife Parnormal Investigators Brad and Brenda said they remember hearing stories of Blood Cemetery growing up, including one with a group of teenagers who went to the cemetery to see if the Blood urban legend was true.

“The first thing they heard was like a growl sound and two red eyes," Brad said. "So they were getting kind of freaked out and they got ready to leave, their car wouldn't move.”

As the story goes, Brad said the teenagers finally got their car moving, but weren't able to escape what they saw in the cemetery.

“The whole time they said that they could see these red eyes behind them chasing them. No matter how fast that they went, they can still see the red eyes behind them," Brad said "They crashed on Alward Road and 127 and supposedly an 18 Wheeler hit them and crashed. All of them were killed on impact except for one girl.”

Brad and Brenda have investigated Blood Cemetery and experienced some un-explainable things.

“We heard that growling sound that supposedly the teenagers heard in the 80s," Brad said. "We came around the corner and there wasn't anything there. There was no animals, there was no dogs, there was not anything over there. Then also through this tree, I got an orb, a solid white orb in the sky above these branches. There was no moon, there wasn't a piece of dust. It was a big white orb. So we were being watched.”

And even if Blood Cemetery isn't haunted, ghosts might not be the scariest thing in there.

“You have to be more afraid of the living than you do of the dead,” Brad said.

Brad recently released a new book called Haunted Michigan Graveyards. The book is full of real-life stories Brad has experienced while visiting haunted graveyards around the state, including Blood Cemetery.

