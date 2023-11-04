Big decisions for Eagle Township in upcoming recall election

Eagle Township will see a recall election on November 7th

This comes after the current township supervisor, Patti Schafer signed a non-disclosure agreement with MEDC on the proposed megasite

The current candidates running for supervisor are Patti Schafer, Troy Stroud, and Charles Truesdell

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Election day is just around the corner and Eagle Township has a big race on the ballot.

After facing transparency issues on the proposed Eagle megasite, the township recalled current supervisor Patti Schafer.

Now, that recall election will take place Tuesday.

The ballot includes 3 names. Patti Schafer, Troy Stroud, and Charles Truesdell.

Both Stroud and Truesdell stand against the megasite and promote active transparency among the township.

As residents continue to voice their opinions on the megasite both for and against, a new supervisor will play a major role in developments on the 1200 acre project set to be in the township.

I will have updates on the election outcome and more Tuesday Nov. 7.

