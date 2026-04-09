Beloved St. Johns neighbor Roger Dershem honored with new scholarship for local students

A new scholarship is keeping the spirit of beloved neighbor Roger Dershem alive for the next generation of students in St. Johns. His daughter, Dianne Smith, is offering two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors at St. Johns High School.

A new scholarship honors the legacy of late Dershey's Cafe owner Roger Dershem

Two $500 scholarships are available for graduating St. Johns High School seniors

Applications for the scholarship close on Friday

WATCH: New scholarship honors the legacy of beloved neighbor Roger Dershem

New scholarship honors the legacy of beloved neighbor Roger Dershem

Dershem owned Dershey's Cafe, a staple where his photos still line the walls and his presence is felt in every corner. He died in 2022 after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, leaving behind a legacy of service.

"Didn't matter what he was going through, even fighting cancer. He always had that smile on his face," Smith said. "People always ask me, you know, how do I do it? I just Git-R-Done. And that was his line, Git-R-Done."

I covered last June's blood drive honoring Dershem, who was a dedicated blood donor. Smith sold shirts that day to help launch the scholarship.

"That's how we started the Git-R-Done Roger Dershem scholarship," Smith said.

Applications close Friday April 10. Smith is looking for students who show the same kind of heart her dad did.

"He would be proud," Smith said.

It has been clear from my time reporting in St. Johns just how much Dershem meant to the community. Right next door to Dershey's Cafe, neighbors can grab a 'Roger's Chocolate Chip Cookie' treat from Oh Mi Organics, a small tribute to a man who helped inspire the business.

"We wouldn't be here without him," co-owner Megen Hurst said. "Roger was one of the first people to ever eat our chocolate. He kept telling me, you need to turn this into a business. And so, we eventually listened to him."

For Smith, keeping her dad's legacy alive is about more than just remembering him. It is about continuing what he started.

I asked her how his Git-R-Done catchphrase started.

"To be honest, I have no idea where it even started. But it's just been something that's continued on," Smith said.

Another blood drive in Dershem's honor is planned for June 1. A link to apply for the scholarship can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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