Bellingar Specialty Meats joins Downtown DeWitt

Bellingar Specialty Meats provides fresh cuts of meat daily, with a focus on quality and customer education on cooking and grilling techniques.

Local residents, Clinton County Catalyst, and the City of DeWitt worked together to bring this long-awaited meat market to the area, responding to community demand for a new service.

Video above shows the business and how they are unique to the area.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

My neighborhoods are built on small business, especially right here in downtown DeWitt. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at Bellinger's Specialty Meats, showing you the new business and what they’re bringing to the table.

It’s a store that is unique to DeWitt.

"There is really nothing like it," said Kolodica.

Barbie Kolodica, the general manager and CEO of Bellinger's Specialty Meats, told me that the store was one neighbors couldn’t wait to get inside."

"The city and residents wanted a meat market, so Clinton County Catalyst and the City of DeWitt, we all worked together to make this happen," said Kolodica.

Kolodica told me that the market brings in fresh cuts each day, not only giving customers the freshest product, but also a learning experience…

"We can educate you to help you cook it or grill it," said Kolodica.

Since this small business means everything to Kolodica, I mentioned the recent election and asked what she is hoping the new administration will do for small businesses…

"We want the help to grow small businesses and grants to help us get bigger," said Kolodica.

Kolodica mentioned that grants could help the company hire more employees and go wholesale, which would widen their community outreach. But for now, their focus is to provide the City of DeWitt with a new service they haven’t experienced.

"There is a meat community that people don’t really know about, and that’s the family inside of it, and we all support each other," said Kolodica.

Bellinger's is open to the public Monday through Saturday.

