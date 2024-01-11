Before you take that snowy drive this weekend, here are a few things to remember

With more snow on the way, Chief David Kirk of the St Johns Police Department advises that before you travel to have essentials packed in your car

This includes a heavy winter coat, gloves, hats, blankets, and even snacks to-go

Watch the video to see more tips for driving before, during, and after the winter storm.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With snow headed our way, it's important to know how to keep yourself safe on the road. I spoke with the St. Johns Police Department to find out what precautions you can take to be one step ahead of the storm.

Tuesday night brought a good amount of snowfall for the first time in a while. With more snow ahead of us this weekend, local law enforcement is reminding our neighbors of some crucial tips to remember before you enter the vehicle.

"Whether or not you're going someplace that you think you would have to be outside, be sure you take a blanket on board, a heavy winter coat, hat, boots, and gloves, just in case you have a vehicle problem where you need to bundle up and stay warm," said David Kirk, Chief of the St. Johns Police Department.

Having these items on hand increases the chance of survival if you happen to become stranded when sliding off the road. Additionally, Chief Kirk reminds drivers to have snacks on hand.

"If you're able to take some bottled water, some granola bars, something that is easily travel-able, when there is that kind of hazardous road condition, you're probably not going to be the only one that slid off the road. So as workers get to you, you might encounter a time period, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, up to an hour," said Kirk.

In the event that you do lose control of your vehicle and slide off of the road, Chief Kirk says it's most important to stay inside.

"The real danger is the traffic exposure. You could probably be outside for a little while, but if vehicles are sliding off, you've slid off yourself, so the chances of another vehicle sliding off and having those collateral injuries where we just had some property damage if at all. Then you avoid putting people into jeopardy where they don't necessarily need to be," said Kirk.

Police say taking these strides for safety could save your life in the case of an accident.

