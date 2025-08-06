Bath Township voters approve nearly $27 million school bond proposal

Voters in Bath Township have spoken, and the nearly $27 million school bond proposal has passed. The funding will address critical infrastructure needs including new roofs, security upgrades and heating systems.

The bond will fund new roofs for all three school buildings in the district.

Security improvements include new intruder alarms throughout the schools.

Bath Community Schools plans to complete all projects within two years.

The projects in the bond include intruder alarms, new boilers at the high school, and new roofs for all three buildings in the district.

Bath Community Schools Superintendent Chris Hodges says the upcoming changes are much needed, citing leaks in the elementary school ceiling.

"That's just not acceptable. I don't think anyone's OK with that. And I'm so happy that our community sees the need and supported us so we can get that problem fixed," Hodges said.

Many Bath Township neighbors were thankful after Tuesday's vote.

"Relieved. Very relieved," said Michelle Allen, a Bath Township resident.

"I voted yes because I wanted to be sure that we had the same amount of support going to our school that we had in the past. Not less," Allen said.

The successful bond vote comes after a similar proposal recently failed in nearby St. Johns.

"When I saw that fail, I was nervous for ours. But I know the community of Bath has always been very supportive of school funding measures. I've been told that there's never been a funding request that the community said no to. So there's a lot of past history and pride in the community supporting the schools," Hodges said.

With the vote now complete, the district will move forward with the next steps in the process.

"So the next step we have to do is actually sell the bond. So we'll be working with our financial advisor and legal council to take the steps to sell the bonds to actually get the funds to start the projects," Hodges said.

The district hopes to have all projects completed within two years.

