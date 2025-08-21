Bath High School implements new cell phone policy for students

Bath High School students returned to class Thursday with a new cell phone policy in effect that restricts phone use during school hours.

The new policy requires students to keep phones away throughout the school day.

Students can only use phones on campus before 7:40 a.m. and after 2:35 p.m.

The policy comes after Michigan lawmakers rejected a statewide school phone ban.

According to an email from the district forwarded to FOX 47 News by a parent, phone use is only permitted on campus before the morning warning bell at 7:40 a.m. and after the dismissal bell at 2:35 p.m. The policy prohibits phone use during lunch and between classes.

I spoke with Bath High School parent Christine McCallister about her thoughts on the new restrictions, which differ from last year's policy.

"I'm a little mixed with the cellphone policy this year. I think it's good for kids that don't necessarily communicate a lot at school. It's gonna force them to talk to other people. The thing that's gonna be the most important is that it's enforced," McCallister said.

This local policy implementation comes after Michigan lawmakers recently rejected proposed statewide school phone ban policies.

