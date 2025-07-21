Bath community rallies to help neighbor without electricity since May storm

After powerful storms damaged her home in May, Bath neighbor Rebecca Grice found herself in the dark, literally. But now, her community is stepping up to help in a big way.

Bath neighbor Rebecca Grice has been without electricity and running water for over two months after storm damage.

A neighbor started a GoFundMe that has raised nearly $1,600 to help with repairs.

Grice needs more than $5,000 to fix her roof, one of several repairs needed to restore normal living conditions.

WATCH: Bath community helps neighbor without power since May storms

Bath community helps neighbor without power since May storms

"Had three holes in my roof. My electricity pole was pulled down," Grice said.

Grice says Consumers Energy told her it's the homeowner's responsibility to fix or replace the equipment attached to the home.

This was her parents' home that they gave to her, and she doesn't have home insurance. She works part-time in fast food.

More than two months after the storms, she still has no electricity or running water because she said she can't afford the repairs.

Bath neighbor Courtney Ward heard about Grice's situation and wanted to help.

"I just decided I would put out a post. See if there's anyone around that would be willing to help and it turned into this," Ward said.

A GoFundMe Ward started has raised nearly $1,600 so far.

"Blessed and thankful. There are such good people out here that will help you," Grice said.

Grice has a chance to stay in temporary housing, but wouldn't be able to take all of her pets, so she says it's a last resort.

"I don't want to get rid of my animals, that would be a big heartbreak if I had to move," Grice said.

But her home is getting some of the needed repairs. Grice had a new electrical box installed Monday. Next steps are to obtain an inspection from the township before Consumers Energy can restore her power.

"I'm looking at surgery on my back, and I need to have someplace that I can rest and have running water," Grice said.

Remaining issues include roof repair, for which she received a cost estimate for more than $5,000.

"Thought I'd die here, to be honest. But life changes on a dime," Grice said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.