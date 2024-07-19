BACK IN SEASON: Sweet corn makes an early return in DeWitt at Reese Farms

For over 70 years, Reese Farms has been providing our neighbors with sweet corn.

Farmer Robert Reese says every year is a different one due to mother nature. This year the weather brought an early sweet corn season.

The video shows the crop and footage of the opening day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt. It's opening day for sweet corn here at Reese Farms. I spoke with the farmers about the crop and how it's faring this season.

For local farmer Robert Reese, his history with sweet corn dates back a long way.

"Something that Grandpa and Great Grandma started way back in the 40s and 50s... so awhile," said Reese.

For over 70 years, the farm has kept their tradition of sweet corn. This year, they started early.

"Last year was a tremendous first day, and so we're hoping today is a big day as well," said Reese.

Reese says that the early start is due to the wheat harvest coming early and heavy rain putting all processes ahead of schedule. But the early schedule didn't stop a good harvest.

"Almost perfection... and for early corn, sometimes the cobs are a little bit smaller... so a very nice-sized ear for early corn," said Reese.

WATCH: FARMER ROBERT REESE EXPLAINS BEST WAY TO ENJOY SWEET CORN

Farmer Reese's Expert Sweet Corn Tips

Reese says that the farm only sells day-of corn to ensure the best product ends up in customers' hands. And when there are leftovers from the day...

"It goes back into the field for fertilizer next year," said Reese.

Reese says that another obstacle they have to fight is birds eating the crop, which, after identification, gets sorted out. But despite the challenges, Reese says the year will still be successful.

"We're not going to save any for next year. We grow it to sell it," said Reese.

The farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 6 for all of your sweet corn needs.

