As summer break nears, St. Johns families brace for loss of school meals amid rising food costs

As summer break approaches, some families in the St. Johns area who rely on school meals are preparing for the added challenge of putting more food on the table while managing rising grocery costs.

As summer break approaches, St. Johns families who rely on school meals face added food insecurity amid rising grocery costs.

The Basic Needs Center says more new families are already turning to local food pantries to make ends meet.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available at St. Johns High School for anyone under 18, Monday through Thursday, starting June 12.

WATCH: St. Johns families brace for summer meal gap as food costs rise

St. Johns families brace for summer meal gap as food costs rise

Jim Pearl with The Basic Needs Center says the end of the school year often leads to an increase in families turning to local food pantries.

"I think we'll see it more this year, especially with the high gas prices and the high cost of food," Pearl said.

Pearl says more families are already feeling financial strain before summer even begins.

"We're having new people come almost everyday. New families, new households, simply because it's hard to make ends meet," Pearl said.

As grocery bills continue to climb, losing daily school meals can create an additional challenge for some families during the summer months.

"No one should go without. No one should go hungry because we have the resources available," Pearl said.

Resources including Basic Needs, Beacon of Hope, and Good News Kitchen are available to help. St. Johns High School will also offer free breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday for anyone under 18, beginning June 12.

Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder to find other free meal locations around Mid-Michigan.

"Please don't go without. Reach out. There is food available in the community. You just have to reach out and we'll connect you to the services that you need," Pearl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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