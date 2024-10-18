Apple season is almost over in St. Johns: See how farmers responded this year

President and CEO of Uncle Johns Cider Mill, Mike Beck told me due to an early bloom in February, neighbors will see the last apples off of the tree.

Beck noted that the early season helps to put more varieties of apples in cider and other products.

Apple season is coming to a close. I’m your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg, sharing how one local farm is making the most of the last few bushels.

"By the middle of next week, all of the apples will be off the tree, maybe one variety left," said President and CEO of Uncle Johns, Mike Beck.

For those who aren't farmers, what Beck is saying may sound troublesome, but Beck says it's quite the opposite.

"Actually, it's better because we have more apple varieties available sooner, and the cider blend is even better because there are more varieties," said Beck.

Beck noted that February's abnormal heat caused early blooms in the trees, putting the season ten days ahead of schedule.

"Moves the schedule up some and gets us working harder, quicker," said Beck.

While Beck says the number of apples produced remained roughly the same, reports from Michigan Apples indicate a 10 percent decline in apple consumption over the past decade. To address this, Beck says the farm is finding new ways to incorporate apples to boost sales.

"Demand for other apple products has increased... things like hard cider, juice, or even baked goods. So those apples go through a different stream than just a bag to eat out of fresh," said Beck.

Michigan Apples says Michigan has 17.6 million apple trees in commercial production and is the second largest producer in the USA, so making every one count is crucial. With one week left for apples, Uncle John's encourages all to get out and see them.

