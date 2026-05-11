Apartment fire leaves building boarded up at The Village at Chandler Crossings

Neighbors at The Village at Chandler Crossings apartments say they are still shaken after a fire broke out in one of the buildings Saturday.

A fire broke out Saturday at The Village at Chandler Crossings apartments in Bath Township.

The property owner, The Choice Group, says all tenants from the building have been safely relocated.

The cause of the fire has not been released as the investigation continues.

WATCH: Fire damages building at The Village at Chandler Crossings

Fire damages building at The Village at Chandler Crossings

When I visited Sunday afternoon, building 9 was boarded up with visible fire damage. A fire alarm could still be heard beeping inside the building.

Neighbor Shylo Martin lives in the complex and came by Sunday to see the damage for himself.

"I heard that there was a fire. I saw on everybody's Snapchat story that the whole place was balled up in flames," Martin said.

A representative for the property owner, The Choice Group, told me Sunday they are still waiting to learn what caused the fire. They say tenants who lived in building 9 have all found safe temporary housing.

"I didn't expect this to happen honestly. This is very sad," Martin said.

Bath Township Fire Department officials have not yet responded to a request for comment. Authorities are releasing limited information as the investigation continues.

"Makes me sad. I was kinda worried a little bit for the people's safety honestly. Made me really sad to see all of this," Martin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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