Annual DeWitt Ox Roast brings community together, boosts local businesses

The 2025 Ox Roast kicks off Friday in DeWitt, bringing excitement to local businesses and neighbors alike.

The annual DeWitt Ox Roast will take place August 15-17 with events throughout the city.

Local businesses like Sweetie-licious and Twisted Craft Cocktails are preparing special offerings for the festival.

Business owners say the community celebration provides both economic benefits and strengthens neighborhood bonds.

The event is a highlight for small businesses in the area, including Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe.

"We get a lot of people coming in. And what's really fun about it is it's just a celebration of DeWitt," said Ellie Sutherland, general manager of Sweetie-licious.

Sutherland said the bakery is reviving a popular tradition from previous Ox Roasts.

"On Sunday of the Ox Roast, it's the Sunday funday. So it's the big fun kid day down at Riverside Park. And we are gonna be having a pie-eating contest," Sutherland said.

For adults attending the festival, Twisted Craft Cocktails is preparing special offerings as well. Owner Nicolette Skerratt says the annual event provides a boost to her business.

"Have a walk-up bar where people can get beer, wine, twisted craft cocktails, old fashions," Skerratt said.

While the economic impact is important, both business owners emphasized that the true value of the Ox Roast is in bringing the community together.

"It's a great community to be a part of. And they're just tight-knit. They always look out for each other and help each other, so it's a really good celebration at the end of summer that we have every year," Skerratt said.

The Ox Roast will take place August 15-17, with events happening across DeWitt. A complete schedule of events is available here.

