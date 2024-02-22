Agroliquid's IQ HUB teaches the importance of agriculture to young minds

Educating over 14,000 students a year, the IQ HUB at Agroliquid in St. Johns teaches young minds about the importance of agriculture

Students get hands-on experience with technology teaching them about specific areas within agriculture

In the video, you will see some of the lessons kids experience during the field trip

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On cam: I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, where we're getting a close look at how one organization is teaching the importance of agriculture at a young age.

Educating over 14,000 kids a year, the IQ Hub in St. Johns takes students out of the classroom for field trips and gives them hands-on experience with agriculture.

"I think our niche comes in where we cannot teach what the teacher teaches in class. We accent or we complement what's already being learned in their science lessons at school," said IQ HUB's Administrator, Sue Kadlek.

While on these field trips, kids learn different lessons like tasting different farm-grown products, and have experiences like making their own butter from heavy cream. Sue says the organization hopes these simple lessons have big takeaways.

"We hope that kids leave the IQ Hub with a better understanding of agriculture, a better understanding of its impact on their daily lives when it comes to where their daily food and fiber comes from, and we hope that they are sensitized to the importance of farmland and conservation of our planet," said Kadlek.

Sue says that additionally, schools can apply for transportation grants to cover fuel and driver costs if coming from afar.

