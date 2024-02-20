Agroliquid IQ HUB teaches importance of President's Day in St. Johns

Monday, the IQ Hub at Agroliquid in St. Johns hosted an event for President's Day

Guests were able to do a scavenger hunt, as well as watch a movie that related presidency to agriculture

The video shows what guests experienced and how the day was spent

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where one business is finding a way to teach the importance of Presidents' Day to our neighbors.

Monday, the IQ Hub at AgroLiquid in St. Johns hosted a Presidents' Day event for those who had the day off from school.

"Typically, we educate field trip groups, but we know that school is closed today on Presidents' Day so we opened the museum," said Sue Kadlek, IQ Hub's Administrator.

During the day, guests were able to do a presidential scavenger hunt, searching for all 45 U.S. presidents. Guests also watched a movie titled "Presidents' Day at the Museum," which helped the students understand the significance of the day and the history of preservation, connecting the presidency to local agriculture.

"Here at the IQ Hub, we teach folks about agriculture, sustainability, and protecting our farmland for future generations, and to be able to feed people in the future," said Kadlek.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to all.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook