A new device is helping paramedics in St. Johns better define heart attacks

The LifePak 35 provides real-time heart monitoring, helping paramedics detect heart attacks before reaching the hospital.

It offers additional monitoring points for a broader view of the heart, increasing accuracy in diagnosis.

Watch the video above to see how this monitor will help individuals across Clinton County.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In a medical emergency, every second counts. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg showing you a game-changing device that's revolutionizing response times and saving lives, one beat at a time.

"We can determine what kind of heart attack," said Knight.

On Thursday, I met with Clinton Area Emergency Services paramedic LJ Knight to talk about a new machine making its way into ambulances in my neighborhood. And it's changing how first responders can detect heart attacks, even before a patient reaches the hospital.

"The hospitals have all of their fancy gadgets, they have a lab, they can look up your blood levels, figuring out if you're having a heart attack this way. But with this, we're actually able to put the monitor on your chest," said Knight.

The biggest change? Additional monitoring points—offering an expanded view of the heart. To see it in action, I got hooked up to the LifePak 35.

Russell: "So normally, you'd be doing this in someone's living room?"

LJ: "Yeah. Living room, car, wherever we may find them."

LJ: "So hold still... and now it will start spitting out a long ribbon."

That ribbon is a real-time blueprint of the heart, scanning for blockages and warning signs that could mean the difference between life and death. For more rural areas like where I live, this technology could bridge the gap between patients and life-saving care.

"As paramedics, when we come to your house, we figure out which hospital will best suit your problem."

Not every hospital is equipped to handle every condition. That's why this real-time data is critical—guiding patients to the right care, faster. I learned about the tool last week when I was talking to first responders about hypothermia during extreme cold. After they let me know about it, I came back to be able to show my neighbors how it works, and what it can mean during an emergency.

"It being able to see a heart attack sooner rather than later, you can't really put a price on that," said Knight.

Paramedics told me they hope to have the LifePak 35 on the trucks in 3 to 4 weeks.

For more on the LifePak 35 and how it's making a difference, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook